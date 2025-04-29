New house builds surging in Tulsa metro

OWASSO, Okla. — Across the country, housing starts are sluggish, but not in the Greater Tulsa Metro.

Here housing starts are surging as the spring home-buying season gets underway.

"It's been a really good year," said Brian Rose with the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa. "Just in March alone, we're up about 18%, and year-over-year — 36 percent. So, pretty exciting news for the home building industry."

This is especially noteworthy since just a year ago, March housing starts across the metro dipped five percent.

"We have over 1,000 new starts year-to-date this year, which is a lot. Normally, we're in the 700s, so 1,000 is a great number for us," said Rose.

1,061 starts to be exact, compared to 778 during the same time frame last year.

The housing starts cover the gamut of price points. It's even attracting some national builders to the area to build more starter homes, as well as those at higher price points.

Rose told 2 News that builders are offering multiple programs aimed at helping first-time buyers enter the market without needing the traditional 20% down payment.

"There are zero-down programs available," he said, "and a lot of the new home builders have incentives that allow them to buy down their rates."

While national concerns over interest rates and rising construction costs are causing housing starts to trend downward, most communities in the Tulsa metro are bucking the trend, especially in the suburbs surrounding Tulsa.

According to the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa:

Leading Cities by March new home construction Permits:



Broken Arrow: 86

Bixby: 49

Tulsa (city) 42

Coweta: 32

Jenks: 25

Cumulative for 2025 - top performing areas:

Broken Arrow: 242

Bixby: 164

Tulsa (city) 111

Wagoner County (unincorporated) 124

Rogers County (unincor[porated) 57



