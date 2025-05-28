May is a 3-paycheck month for some who get paid bi-weekly

TULSA, Okla. — Lots of us are paid every other week on a Thursday or Friday. So, some of us can look forward to three paychecks in May.

The extra check is not a bonus. It's a regular paycheck that happens to fall in a month that has five Thursdays and Fridays.

People who get paid bi-weekly and receive their first paycheck of 2025 on Jan. 10 get three paychecks in May and October.

If your first paycheck this year was Jan. 3, your three paycheck months are January and August.

If this is a three-paycheck month, you're not getting an extra two weeks' pay on top of your regular salary.

Banking analyst, Matthew Goldberg, with Bankrate, cautions against rushing out to blow it on vacations or expensive shopping trips that aren't already accounted for in your regular monthly budget.

"I don't want anyone to think this is a bonus," Goldberg said.

Instead, he suggests putting the money in a high-yield FDIC-insured savings account to cover those costly, or unexpected things in life, like a pricey car, home repairs, or tax and insurance bills.

"That way you can have that money for when you have those kind of big ticket items, " he said. "So they don't take a chunk out of your regular budgeting."

