Is your new car selling your driving data?

TULSA, Okla. — If you bought a brand new car within the past five years, you may be sharing more than just the road. A new investigation by Consumer Reports reveals that automakers could be tracking and selling your driving data without your awareness.

CR reports that nearly every major automaker in the U.S. collects what’s known as “driver behavior data,” which includes information such as how hard you brake and how fast you accelerate.

Derek Kravitz, an investigative reporter at Consumer Reports, said, “We poured through thousands of pages of automakers' privacy policies and questioned 15 major car companies selling vehicles in the United States." Those records reveal that companies like BMW, Ford, Toyota, and Honda gather information often without drivers fully understanding what they agreed to.

“Most drivers simply click 'agree' on privacy forms when setting up their car's infotainment systems — unknowingly giving permission for their data to be collected and shared,” Kravitz added.

While many automakers claim they obtain consent before sharing data and pass information only to “trusted partners,” nearly all refused to name those companies when asked by Consumer Reports.

Kravitz noted that your driving data often ends up with insurance companies and lenders, who can use it to influence insurance premiums and loan terms, creating what experts refer to as “driver scores,” similar to credit scores.

There is a way to take control of your data. Most automakers allow consumers to submit requests to limit data sharing or delete their information completely. Look for an online form on your automaker’s website or change privacy settings through your car's connected mobile app.

However, opting out may mean losing access to features like roadside assistance, crash detection, or remote door locking.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

