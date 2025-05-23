How to save $$$ on your next phone bill

TULSA, Okla. — If you think your cell phone bill is too high, you’re probably right. Many of us are overpaying hundreds of dollars each year.

Consumer Reports says you could save up to $500 a year, without sacrificing the coverage or reliability you depend on.

The Big Three wireless networks, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, dominate the market.

Consumer Reports says there are other cheaper options, such as switching to a smaller provider, which can save you money. The smaller providers, called MVNOs, can charge less for service since they rent space on the same networks built and maintained by the Big Three.

U.S. Mobile, Consumer Cellular, and Ting top our ratings, beating out the big guys on value and customer support.

To help find the best deal for you, check your bill or your phone’s settings to see how much data you use each month. You may be paying for more than you need.

Smaller companies typically offer more options, including smaller-data plans, and some let you add on data as needed.

Also, pick the best provider for your area. Choose an MVNO that uses the same network you currently have if you get great service now.

People often worry about slowdowns with a smaller carrier. But you likely won’t notice a difference.

To keep your number:



activate your new plan before canceling the old one

make sure your phone is paid off

unlocked

compatible with your new provide



You’ll likely need to install a new SIM card or eSIM. It only takes a few simple steps to start saving

Also, make sure you take advantage of all the no-brainer savings options, like enrolling in:



paperless and automatic billing

discounts for seniors, veterans, and teachers.

