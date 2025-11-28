How to safely store Thanksgiving leftovers

TULSA, Okla. — If you hosted Thanksgiving this year, you already know how pricey that grocery bill was! So, you’ll want to make sure those leftovers stay fresh and safe to eat.

Consumer Reports tested food storage options to help you make the most of every bite.

To preserve the freshness and quality of food, you want to keep things airtight.

Consumer Reports’ tests have found that nothing’s more airtight for food storage than a vacuum sealer. Testers found the FoodSaver VS3180 Multi-Use model is quick and easy to use.

If you prefer using vacuum containers, ZWILLING Fresh & Save Starter Set, 7-Piece is CR’s top pick. During testing, it kept food fresh for 10 days in the fridge.

IKEA 365+ Food Storage Containers are stainless steel and take the top spot in CR’s ratings for traditional container options. They’re durable, excellent at keeping food fresh, and they’re not plastic.

If you’re tight on space in your fridge or freezer, consider putting leftovers in Glad Flex’N Seal Quart Storage Zipper Bags. CR found them strong, stretchy, and leak resistant.

If you prefer a reusable option CR says the W&P Porter Silicone Reusable Storage Bag are soft, pliable, and easy to clean.

Reynolds Wrap Pitmaster's Choice Foil is the strongest foil CR tested for wrapping plates and bowls. It did well in the puncture tests because it's strong, and you can reuse it to save money.

If it feels too thick, Amazon Basics Aluminum Foil is a great backup.

CR says Stretch-Tite Premium Plastic Food Wrap is BPA-free, strong, sticks well, and rips cleanly thanks to its built-in cutter.

When it’s time to load the fridge with all your leftovers, make sure to label and date them.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

