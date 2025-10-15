How to navigate Medicare Open Enrollment in Oklahoma: Free help available

TULSA, Okla. — Medicare's annual Open Enrollment period runs through December 7, giving Oklahomans a short window to make critical healthcare decisions for 2025. But experts warn against rushing into decisions without proper research and guidance.

KJRH

"What you need to do is go to somebody like Life Senior Services to be educated on what needs to be done," said Kathy Jones at Life Senior Services. "I would not suggest reaching out to anybody that you receive a flyer or a mailer from in the mail. Your date of birth is public record, so to the insurance companies, it actually give them someone to reach out to to actually try to sell their product to. Your needs are your needs, and you really need to take that into consideration before you make any choices."

Free help available across Oklahoma

Two key resources offer free, unbiased Medicare counseling to Oklahoma residents:

Life Senior Services provides appointments in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Owasso, and at Roma Barry Senior Center. The organization helps people compare Medicare plans and can input medications into Medicare's website to find the best coverage options.

Oklahoma's Medicare Assistance Program (MAP), run by the Oklahoma Insurance Department, offers statewide counseling through phone, in-person meetings, or video calls.

"The counseling that we provide through the Medicare Assistance Program, as well as through Life Senior Services, costs you nothing," said Ray Walker, divisional director for MAP. "There is no charge for the counseling that we provide. It's free. It's unbiased. We don't get any money from any insurance carriers."

Story blox

Prescription drug coverage requires careful comparison

For 2025, Oklahoma will have 11 different prescription drug plans with monthly premiums ranging from zero to $167.50. However, Walker warns against simply choosing the cheapest option.

"If only one of your medications isn't on that formulary – that's the list of drugs on that plan – if only one of your medications isn't on it, that'll blow all of your savings and suddenly you're having to pay full price for that medication," Walker said.

Both organizations can help compare prescription drug coverage by analyzing your specific medications against available plans to find the most cost-effective option.

Story Blox

Working past 65: You have options

Many Oklahomans work beyond age 65, creating confusion about Medicare enrollment timing. The good news: you don't have to enroll immediately.

"If you're working past the age of 65, you don't have to start your Medicare yet," Walker said. "You can delay starting Medicare until you're ready to retire and then start Medicare, and that keeps you from having to pay the Part B monthly premium."

Jones adds one caveat, "We do let people know that your Part A premium, it it's free, why not go ahead and enroll in it? You've paid FICA taxes to take care of that, so there's no reason to delay that, and it might work well with your employer group coverage."

Important exception for Health Savings Account holders

If your employer coverage includes a Health Savings Account (HSA), special rules apply. Walker advises stopping tax-free HSA contributions at least six months before retiring, as Medicare Part A enrollment makes you ineligible for tax-free HSA contributions.

"Once you're enrolled in Medicare, you can no longer make those tax-free contributions to your HSA account," Walker said.

Key considerations when choosing coverage

Experts recommend evaluating several factors:

Doctor and hospital networks: Verify your preferred providers accept the plan

Prescription drug coverage: Ensure all medications are covered

Travel needs: Some plans work better for frequent travelers

Lifestyle factors: Consider your specific healthcare needs

Weight loss medications still not covered

Popular weight loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy remain largely uncovered by Medicare plans unless prescribed for diabetes management.

"The medications that are just FDA approved for weight loss, those are not covered as of yet," Jones said.

How to enroll

The easiest enrollment method is online at SSA.gov if you have a Social Security login. You can also:

Submit paper applications at Social Security offices (use the drop-off box rather than mailing)

Call Social Security directly (expect wait times)

Get assistance from MAP or Life Senior Services

Don't delay your research

Both experts recommend starting research at least two months before turning 65 or retiring. Life Senior Services offers "Basics of Medicare" seminars in mornings and evenings to help newcomers understand their options.

"If staying on the same plan that you have is great, then by all means stay where you're at and you don't have to do anything," Jones said. "But if you want to make any change at all, it must be done by December 7th."

Contact information

Life Senior Services: 918-664-9000 Appointments available in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Owasso, and at Roma Barry Senior Center

Oklahoma Medicare Assistance Program: 1-800-763-2828 or 405-521-6628 Email: MAP@OID.OK.gov Website: map.OID.OK.gov

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

