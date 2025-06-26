How to keep ticks out of your yard

TULSA, Okla. — As temperatures rise and climate patterns shift, the tick season now starts earlier, lasts longer, and reaches places it hasn't before, including right in your backyard.

The good news, you can take simple steps to protect your family and your pets against ticks.

Consumer Reports' Paul Hope says a few simple precautions can help keep your yard tick-free.

It starts with the grass. Ticks love tall grass and dark shaded areas, so CR recommends cutting your grass to no more than about three inches high.

CR generally recommends mulching your grass clippings, but if you live in an area with a lot of ticks, it might be a good idea to bag and dispose of them instead.

Next, blow away or rake up and remove leaves, leaf piles, and other debris that could be used as shade for ticks in your grass.

If your property is surrounded by a large, wooded area, putting up a fence can help keep out deer, which can transmit ticks.

If installing a fence isn't an option, CR says you can create an obstacle for the ticks. Use dry wood chips or gravel to make a three-foot barrier between your lawn and any woody areas—it adds a dry, hot perimeter that ticks don’t like.

Pro-tip: Don't use shredded mulch because that can get damp, which is what ticks like.

Also, trim tall grasses, weeds, and low-hanging branches around your property.

You may be tempted to spray your whole yard with pesticides, but CR says don’t. A better and more targeted approach is to use tick tubes. These tubes contain a small amount of poison that coats the skin of mice, then kill ticks on them, reducing the population after several years of use.

Whatever prevention methods you use, one rule always applies: after spending time outdoors, check yourself and your pets for ticks. It’s a simple habit that can make a big difference.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends showering and checking your body within a few hours of being in tick-prone areas. This can help wash away any ticks that have not yet attached. Some ticks are no bigger than a poppy seed, so pay close attention when checking.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

