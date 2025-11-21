How to help your electronics 'weather' the storm

TULSA, Okla. — Severe weather can strike with little warning—bringing high winds, downed power lines, and sudden outages. That can put your expensive electronics at risk of serious damage.

Consumer Reports reveals some simple steps to help protect your devices when the power goes out.

When a big storm rolls in, one of the best ways to protect your electronics is also one of the simplest. Make sure to unplug your electronics before the storm, not once it's started.

Make sure to stay away from any devices that are still plugged in because lightning can actually travel through your home's wiring.

If you’re worried that you’ll forget, keep your valuable electronics plugged into a surge protector all the time for another level of safety. Whole-home surge protectors cost anywhere from 50 to more than five hundred bucks.

Your phone is often your lifeline in an emergency. So, when the power goes off, switch on battery-saver mode to help preserve its juice. On most phones, it dials back power-hungry features: dims the screen and turning off background refreshes and Email Fetch.

Another useful tool: A good portable charger can charge your phone a few times before it dies. CR likes the Anker charger for phone duty. But if you also need to charge your laptop, check out the larger model from Mophie. Solar options are really nice but just keep in mind, they may take a little while to charge.

To help power all or part of your home and safeguard your electronics, consider an inverter generator. They can cost a bit more than conventional models, but they deliver better quality power like a wall outlet that won’t harm your gadgets.

CR recommends the one from Wen and for bigger power needs and the Generac model can run a few essential appliances and your tech gear. Both earned top scores for power delivery and power quality. And they feature a carbon monoxide safety shutoff.

Consumer Reports says the best time to build your emergency kit is now—before the storm is on the way. And a reminder from Consumer Reports—the only safe place to run your generator is outside. Even an open garage isn’t enoughventilation to prevent deadly carbon monoxide from building up. You can find more of CR’s generator tips on our website and these links.

https://www.consumerreports.org/video/view/home-garden/outdoor/3909184331001/5-tips-to-keep-your-portable-generator-ready/

https://www.consumerreports.org/home-garden/generators/portable-generator-needs-a-transfer-switch-a1069571021/?itm_source=parsely-api

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

