How to check your home for hail damage

TULSA, Okla. — In the wake of big wind, rain and hail events it's a good idea to check your home for damage; inside and out.

Roof damage immediately comes to mind when big chunks of ice pelt our homes.

When hail pounded Darren Nichols home he said, "It was like — I swear somebody was throwing rocks."

Dalton Peck with Burggraf Roofing does not recommend climbing up to look for damage yourself.

"I definitely would recommend staying off the roof." Peck said.

Instead, he recommends:

  • get a professional roof inspection
  • verify the damage
  • document the damage
  • discuss your options for repairs
  • contact your homeowner's insurance to have an adjuster evaluate the damage

Fortunately, often wind and hail damage can be repaired without the need for a full roof replacement.

Peck told 2 News there are a few tell-tale signs your roof needs repair after a hail or windstorm, you can see from the ground.

  • loose or missing shingles
  • dings in your gutters or siding
  • torn window screens - hail can rip right through screens
  • wet spots on interior ceilings - be sure to check rooms you may not use often and inside closets
  • gritty material around downspouts
"That little gritty-gritty stuff that's the protective layer of the sun on your shingles," Peck said.  "Once that starts breaking down, your shingles start aging pretty rapidly."

Last but not least, know the deductible amount for your homeowner's insurance and whether the policy pays full replacement value or depreciates the value of the roof annually. This helps prevent big surprise expenses if the repair is expensive or the whole roof needs replacement.

