How Consumer Reports determines the effectiveness of sunscreens

TULSA, Okla. — Sunscreen is essential whether you're headed to the beach or working in your garden.

Consumer Reports just released its exclusive annual sunscreen ratings, putting more than 100 products to the test, and revealing surprising gaps in how they protect you from the sun’s cancer-causing rays.



CR found major performance differences among sunscreens—even from the same brand. And in some cases, in CR’s tests, the protection offered didn’t match the SPF listed on the label.



Experts recommend using sunscreen with at least SPF 30. But it's not just about the number. For full protection, you need one that’s labeled broad-spectrum. That means it shields your skin against both UVA and UVB rays.

UVB rays primarily cause sunburn, while UVA rays contribute to premature aging. Both types increase your risk of skin cancer, which remains the most common form of cancer in the U.S.

To evaluate SPF—the measure of how well a sunscreen shields against UVB rays in water-resistant sunscreens, testers apply sunscreen to small sections of panelists’ backs. After soaking in a tub for either 40 or 80 minutes, depending on the product’s water-resistance claim, those areas are exposed to simulated sunlight. The next day, trained experts carefully examine the skin for signs of redness. The testing for non-water-resistant sunscreens involves the same steps, except for water immersion.

To test for UVA protection, sunscreen is applied to plastic plates, which are then exposed to UV light. Instruments measure how much of the harmful rays are absorbed, giving a clear picture of how well the product protects.

This year, Coppertone Water Babies Lotion SPF 50 stood out among lotions, earning high marks in both UVA protection and SPF performance.

Eucerin Advanced Hydration Spray SPF 50 came out on top if you prefer a spray.

Even the best sunscreen can underperform if you don’t apply it correctly, or you don’t reapply it every two hours, or immediately after swimming or sweating heavily.

If you have ever wondered how much sunscreen to apply CR recommends about a shot glass full of lotion sunscreen is enough for your whole body while wearing a bathing suit.

When you use spray sunscreens, spray until your skin glistens, then rub it in.



Remember, you should use sunscreen all year round, not just during the summer months, especially on your face and other areas not covered by your clothing.

