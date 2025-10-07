Holiday shoppers start early to beat potential price increases

TULSA, Okla. — Holiday shoppers aren't waiting for Black Friday to finish their shopping and head out.

About 4 in 10 holiday shoppers are concerned that prices may be higher later this year, according to financial analyst Ted Rossman from Bankrate. "Tariffs are certainly part of that concern, although we haven't really seen the price jumps just yet," he said.

This week, big retailers are enticing shoppers with lots of deals well ahead of the traditional late November holiday shopping kick-off.

"Consider taking advantage of those early sales; you don't have to wait until Black Friday anymore," Rossman said. "We expect a lot of the best deals will come around early October, that's usually when we see Amazon Prime Day, Target Circle Week, Walmart has a big holiday kick-off around then."

Rossman says stacking deals lets you get even more bang for your holiday shopping buck.

"There are a lot of ways you can save, there's more cashback apps and browser extensions than ever before, things that help you find and apply coupons or do some comparison shopping," Rossman said. "That's another way people can use an early start to their advantage."

To help take some of the anxiety out of shopping, experts recommend setting a budget. Knowing what you can afford to spend helps you resist overspending.

Making a list and sticking to it also helps. Knowing what you plan to buy helps tamp down the urge to impulse-spend on gifts.

