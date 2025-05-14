GLP-1 drugs changing patients eating, grocery shopping habits

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Rhondrea Gardner does her grocery shopping with two objectives.

"I'm in here getting pasta for my family," she said, "And chicken for myself and vegetables, fresh vegetables."

She told 2 News she treats her diabetes with Ozempic, and it is helping her lose weight.

"65 pounds so far," she said.

Since starting the GLP-1 medication, she discovered her appetite and food choices changed, which also changed her grocery shopping habits.

"I like more acidic fruits, more oranges, more tangerines," Gardner said. "I find that I have less cravings for bread and carbs, less pasta cravings than I had before."

Her experience reflects the findings of a new study by the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station.

It found GLP-1, glucagon-like peptide-1 agonist medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Wegovy change patients' food and drink consumption patterns.

Jayson Lusk, professor, vice president, and dean of Oklahoma State University's Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, is one of the study's co-authors.

He told 2 News, "Some estimates suggest 15% of US adults today are on these drugs."

The changes in food preference and consumption impacts farmers, food manufacturers and grocers.

"One of the things we may see is a growth in fresh produce aisle and maybe even some in our animal protein space," Lusk said. "Processed food spaces, that may be a little less profitable in the near future."

Ray Carmen at the Cash Saver grocery store in Sand Springs already sees a change in customer shopping habits.

"They have been buying less snacks, " he said.

Lusk notes the study found a "fairly large decline" in the amount of soda and sugary drinks purchased and consumed.

And, while purchasing and consumption of snacks, processed foods and sugary drinks is down among those using GLP-1 medications, the study found patients still have a desire for them.

