Getting help to fix credit card issues

TULSA, Okla. — Credit cards make purchases and paying bills easy. But, when there is an issue it can be difficult getting help to get a resolution.

The top three issues people need help resolving:



unauthorized card use

billing errors

purchase of faulty items

Getting customer service on the phone to fix the problem can be frustrating according to credit card analyst, Ana Staples.

KJRH

"Sometimes you do have to go through a lot of holds and talk to a lot of people to resolve an issue," she said, "but you need to remember that your relationship with your credit card issuer is a two-way street. So if there is any issue that they can help you with, you need to keep going, you need to pursue that resolution, and if that doesn't happen, uh you should look outside of the card issuer for that support.

CFPB

"Typically, we would say, oh, you need to file a complaint with the CFPB," Staples said. That's the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. "But with the bureau's fate kind of up in the air right now, it's unclear if those complaints are even being looked at, if they're being resolved."

OAG Consumer Protection Unit

That does not mean you are out of options.

You can still file a complaint with the consumer protection unit of the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office and you can still file a complaint with the CFPB.

