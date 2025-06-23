Fireworks do's & don'ts differ in Oklahoma communities

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Blasting off fireworks is a 4th of July tradition. But, it's not okay to do so in all communities. Before you light a fuse, make sure it is legal in your city or town. A quick peek at your community's website could save you from an expensive fine or even a trip before a judge.

Broken Arrow allows the sale and setting off of fireworks. Many charitable groups set up fireworks stands as fundraisers and sell from mid June through July 5th. However, it's only legal to set fireworks off on just two days.

"July 3rd and July 4th between the hours of 3pm and 11pm," said BA Deputy Fire Marshal, William Wild.

He told 2 News those caught setting them off outside that window are subject to up to a $275 fine.

Tulsa does only allows professional, permitted fireworks displays. You cannot set them off at home.

Wild gave this perspective to how dangerous fireworks can be when mishandled. "Over 9,000 injuries and a few deaths according to NFPA's statistics last year," he said. "Burns represents about 40% to 50% of those injuries. The majority of those burns happen from children under the age of 5 from sparklers."

Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees. If one touches a child's skin, it can instantly cause a serious burn. A safer alternative is giving children glow sticks to wave instead. Glow sticks also last much longer and make it easier for parents to see their kids after dark.

If you do set off fireworks:



Never set them off next to homes or other structures

Never set them off on your lawn or near other vegetation that could catch fire

Always put spent fireworks and duds in a bucket of water for 24 hours before tossing in the trash

Never hold onto or throw fireworks toward people

Avoid letting children play with sparklers

