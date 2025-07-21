Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DON'T GET SICK: What foods have greatest risk of bacterial contamination

TULSA, Okla — We want to give our families healthy foods, but some of our everyday favorites might be hiding bacteria that could make us sick.

The CDC says tens of millions of Americans get sick from contaminated food every year, some of it organic.

Last year, recalls linked to E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria jumped 41% compared to the year before.

Hospitalizations and deaths linked to foodborne more than doubled during that timeframe.

For senior citizens, very young children, and anyone with a compromised immune system, even consuming a very small amount of these bacteria can be life-threatening!

A new report from Consumer Reports identified the top offenders --

  • Leafy greens
  • Deli meat
  • Onions
  • Cucumbers
  • Organic carrots
  • Organic basil
  • Eggs
  • Raw milk
  • Raw milk cheese
  • Soft cheeses like queso fresco

It’s important to know that contamination can happen anywhere along the food chain –

  • on the farm
  • during processing
  • even in your own kitchen

Recent budget cuts could limit what the food agencies can do.

To minimize risk at home --

● Always cook meat to the right internal temperature using a thermometer

● Use separate cutting boards for raw meat and produce

● Clean surfaces thoroughly—and skip rinsing raw meat, which can spread bacteria

● Store meat on the lowest shelf in the fridge, and never leave food out for longer than two hours or one hour if it’s hot outside

Consumer Reports says there are other common foods that can carry hidden risks too– Raw sprouts, shellfish like oysters, even uncooked flour and unpasteurized juices have all been linked to outbreaks.

https://www.consumerreports.org/health/food-safety/really-risky-foods-right-now-a7840705850/

