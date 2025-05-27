Don't be fooled by offers claiming to 'fix' your credit score for a fee

TULSA, Okla. — It's easy to spend ourselves into credit card debt. Often, it happens when there is an unexpected or really big bill.

Carrying a lot of credit card debt can impact your credit score. It can also take an emotional toll.

"I think it's important that people understand that there's no shame getting into debt," said Bankrate credit card analyst Benet Wilson. "It happens. What is important is what you do to get out of it."

Wilson told 2 News she understands the feelings and predicament because she's been there herself.

When it comes to debt repayment there isn't a magic wand. The debt needs to be repaid, but while doing so don't let your desperation let you fall prey to offers claiming to raise your credit score for a fee.

"It's a scam," Benet said. "Put that money toward your credit card bill."

Elise Amendola/AP FILE - In this March 5, 2012, file photo, consumer credit cards are posed in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

She also wants to dispel some myths about credits cards, like having too many hurts your credit score. Benet says that's not true.

"As long as you're paying your bills on time and you're not late on your payments," she said, "it doesn't matter how many credit cards you have."

She also notes, it's a good idea to keep the card you've had the longest. Closing cards can impact your credit score. Keep that long time card, and only put a charge on it once in a while to make sure it isn't canceled for inactivity can help improve your credit score.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

