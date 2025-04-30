Does it makes more sense to buy a home or rent?

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Spring time is prime home-buying season.

But this year, many people are taking a step back to weigh whether it makes more sense to buy or rent in the short term.

Figuring it out can be tricky. You need to factor in more than just your monthly rent or mortgage payment. A home can be your biggest investment, with equity growing over time. You need to account for maintenance, repairs, insurance, and taxes, in addition to the mortgage.

Alex Gailey with Bankrate said, "The math has really changed with the rent versus buy question over the last few years, and that's really a product of the skyrocketing home prices, of mortgage rates now being north of 6.5%,"

Gailey told 2 News nationally that the average monthly mortgage payment is $2,800, while the average rent is $2,000.

KJRH

To calculate whether buying or renting is right for you, Gailey advises first looking at your income.

"Your goal should be to keep your housing costs 30% or less of your income," she said.

If buying puts you above that, it makes sense to rent while setting aside money for a bigger down payment. But, you don't have to save up 20% of a home's value to put down to buy it.

Gailey recommends researching first-time buyer programs that let you own for as little as three percent down. Your real estate agent can direct you to options in the area where you hope to buy.

At the same time, Gailey cautions you don't need to rush into buying until you feel comfortable that you can afford it and all those other costs that go along with it.

