Do infant formula makers work?

TULSA, Okla. — Any little thing can help when you are the parent of a newborn. Newer gadgets called infant formula makers claim to make precisely measured, warm, ready-to-drink bottles.

But are they worth the money, and more importantly, do they work? A Consumer Reports investigation found that they didn’t work effectively in our tests.

A big selling point for these infant formula makers is that they’re a tech-savvy solution that’s presumably more accurate than relying on your hands and tired eyes.

Manufacturers said the devices will take some of that work off your plate and reduce the stress in your life.

But after caregivers and medical experts complained to the Consumer Product Safety Commission about the Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced, Consumer Reports safety experts investigated the accuracy of three of the more popular machines on the market right now: the Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced, the Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced WiFi, and the Baby Exo Formula Dispenser Machine. The results were concerning.

The two Baby Brezza formula makers consistently gave less formula than was expected, which over time could lead to your baby being malnourished. The Baby Exo consistently gave more formula, which also isn’t ideal.

In a statement sent to CR, Baby Brezza said the reason for the discrepancy in test results was the significant natural variability that exists in formula powder in general. Baby Exo didn’t respond to CR’s request for comment.

While these formula makers may save you time, it’s essential to feed your baby accurate amounts of formula. So, preparing it by hand and following the manufacturer’s instructions or those from your pediatrician may be your best choice.

It’s important not to make homemade formulas because there’s no guarantee your baby will get the proper nutrition, and it could be contaminated with harmful bacteria.

