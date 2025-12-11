Consumer Reports: 'Thriftmas' can save you money

TULSA, Okla. — The holiday season doesn't have to break the bank. As consumers look for ways to stretch their budgets, secondhand gifting is shedding its stigma and becoming a smart, sustainable option for thoughtful presents. Think of it as "thriftmas."

"There was definitely a stigma behind gifting something that you purchased at a thrift store or a used item, but that's changing," Rodriguez said.

From vintage sweaters and collectibles to refurbished electronics, secondhand doesn't mean second-rate.

Consumer Reports experts say checking out resale sites, local thrift stores, and certified refurbished tech can help you give meaningful gifts while keeping costs down.

"Buying secondhand can get you something nicer for less money than if you buy it brand new. Plus, it's great for the planet," Consumer Reports' Jodhaira Rodriguez said.

Best secondhand items for holiday gifts

Cookware makes an excellent secondhand gift option, but stick to stainless steel, cast-iron, and ceramic nonstick-coated items. Avoid other non-stick cookware and anything with scratches, damage to handles, or other signs of wear.

"You also want to make sure that if it's something that plugs into power, plug it in and make sure that it actually turns on," Rodriguez said.

Consumer Reports recommends these electronics for secondhand gifting:

smartphones no more than three generations old

laptops

computer desktops

computer monitors

computer gaming consoles

TVs less than three years old

cameras less than three years old

routers less than three years old

However, skip headphones and earbuds, which can be challenging to clean thoroughly.

"Consider refurbished devices that are sold at big-box stores, which often come with a really generous return policy or warranty. There's also sites like BackMarket that refurbish and verify the products themselves, so you have peace of mind," Rodriguez said.

Items to avoid buying secondhand

Consumer Reports warns against purchasing certain items secondhand for safety reasons. Never buy:

used baby products like car seats, booster seats, cribs, or bassinets.

bike and sports helmets, which may have hidden damage that compromises their protective capabilities.

Health-related products such as humidifiers

items with nooks and crannies that are difficult to clean should also be avoided. When in doubt about an item's safety or cleanliness, it's best to skip it entirely.

