Consumer Reports testing finds high levels of lead in some protein powders and shakes

TULSA, Okla. — Protein powders and shakes are more popular than ever—touted as workout fuel or even meal replacements. But a new Consumer Reports investigation uncovered a hidden risk: some of these supplements contain concerning levels of lead.

Consumer Reports tested 23 popular protein powders and shakes. The results? More than two-thirds contained more lead in a single serving than what CR’s experts consider safe for an entire day. In some cases, levels were more than ten times higher.

Plant-based products had the most concerning results. Plant-based powders had some of the highest levels of lead. They were nine times higher than the dairy-based protein powders CR tested, and double that of the beef-based powders CR tested.

Naked Nutrition’s Vegan Mass Gainer tested at roughly 1,570 percent of CR’s daily lead limit. Huel’s Black Edition vegan powder also raised concerns, with more than 1,200 percent. According to CR’s experts, these products should be avoided altogether.

A spokesperson for Huel said its ingredients undergo “rigorous testing” and that it was “confident in the current formulation and safety of the products.”

In response to CR’s findings, Naked Nutrition has requested a third-party test of its Mass Gainer Supplement powder, and said, “We take our customers’ health very seriously.”

What about other types of protein supplements?

Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter, Paris Martineau, says, “When it comes to the dairy-based protein powders and shakes that we tested, we found that they had the lowest amounts of lead generally. Still, about half of the products that we tested had concerning enough levels of lead or other contaminants that CR’s experts advise not to use them daily.”

Nutritionists say most people don’t even need protein supplements. Everyday foods—like beans, tofu, eggs, dairy, fish, and lean meats—already supply enough.

But if you use powders, experts say, be careful. CR experts say, given the risks, you may want to use these only occasionally.

CR also notes that the nutrient most people lack is fiber, which is linked to better long-term health. Federal dietary guidelines currently recommend that adults get between 22 and 34 grams daily, depending on age and sex.

