Consumer Reports: Protecting senior Drivers

TULSA, Okla. — Shopping for a new car can be stressful.

If you’re an older driver, there are extra things to consider beyond comfort and visibility to safety features, such as how much you’ll pay for insurance.

Consumer Reports breaks down the smartest ways for seniors to hit the road with confidence without breaking the bank.

At 74 years old, José Castillo, a senior driver, still works and drives regularly. He says his car gives him the comfort and confidence he needs to get around. He found driving a Jeep better than driving a small car, he feels its more comfortable getting in and to drive and being able to see the other car.

Jose isn’t alone. As getting in and out of a car becomes more challenging, Consumer Reports’ Keith Barry says one of the most important steps in any car purchase is the test drive. It’s important to take your time on the test drive. See how easy it is to get in and out, if the seat is comfortable, and if you can adjust the seat belt.

Another Challenge: Seeing the road clearly. That’s where technology can help. Visibility is important. Newer cars, because of the way they look sometimes can hamper how you can see out of them. It’s important to look for features like blind spot warning which can tell you if there’s a car in your blind spot that you might not have noticed. CR notes all new cars come standard with a backup camera, which is proven to reduce crashes.

A study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety finds rear view cameras reduced back-up crashes among drivers over 70 years old by 36%.

A new vehicle's technology and controls might take a little to get used to. So, take your time and see if it’s something you’d be able to live with over time.

Insurance costs can also hit seniors hard.

CR found that older drivers may pay more for insurance, even if they drive less. One reason might be that they are loyal to a company that has treated them well in the past, but loyalty doesn’t pay when it comes to car insurance.

CR says it’s smart for seniors, and everyone else, to shop around for car insurance every few years. Drivers who switched recently saved a median of $461 per year. For seniors on a fixed income, it’s money that can add up quickly.

Another tip: Programs like CARFIT, a free in-person or online seat-adjustment session from AARP, can help older drivers stay safer and more comfortable behind the wheel.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

