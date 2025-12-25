Consumer Reports: Most reliable car brands

TULSA, Okla. — Buying a new car isn’t cheap these days. with both prices and interest rates climbing, choosing a model that will hold up over time matters more than ever.

Each year, Consumer Reports surveys its members about problems they've experienced with their vehicles over the past 12 months.

The feedback covers everything from minor annoyances like trim issues and glitchy infotainment systems to major and expensive trouble with engines, transmissions, or electric motors—problems no new-car owner wants to face.

As CR’s auto expert Mike Quincy explains, the real concern comes later: once the warranty expires, an unreliable car becomes a costly headache that can drain both time and money.

This year’s analysis drew from data on roughly 380,000 vehicles. The top-performing brands were Toyota, Subaru, and Lexus, followed by Honda and BMW.

Quincy says these automakers consistently lead the rankings because they avoid making drastic redesigns that introduce new risks, and they often use shared components across models—an approach that tends to support long-term reliability.

The latest findings also show a clear divide between power trains.

Electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids continue to have more reliability issues than traditional gas-powered cars, while conventional hybrids—which don’t need to be plugged in—remain standouts.

Quincy notes that although hybrids are mechanically more complex than standard combustion engines, brands like Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia have spent years refining their systems, resulting in hybrid models that are among the most dependable on the market.

In addition to strong reliability, CR’s experts find that many hybrid versions deliver a smoother driving experience and improved fuel economy, making them an appealing choice for buyers looking to balance performance with long-term value.

Consumer Reports also evaluates used-car reliability, with brands like Lexus, Toyota, and Mazda topping that list.

With shoppers paying close attention to durability in a challenging market, knowing which brands consistently hold up can make the car-buying process a little less stressful.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

