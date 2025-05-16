Consumer Reports: How to care for your lawn on a budget

TULSA, Okla. — Caring for your lawn isn’t easy, and buying a new mower can take a big bite out of your budget.

And with possible tariffs on the horizon, prices for lawn equipment and parts could climb even higher.

Consumer Reports’ home and garden experts reveal the best budget-friendly mowers to keep your yard looking great without overspending.

Every year, Consumer Reports testers head to a 5-acre site in Florida, putting dozens of mowers through their paces -- measuring everything from how evenly the mowers cut to how they handle.

The big takeaway is you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a top-performing lawn mower.

CR says you can get a great mower between $350 and $500, and one way to save is to skip the self-propelled models and push the mower yourself.

Another way to save is by mulching your grass clippings.

Mulching is great because it recycles the nutrients within your grass right back into your lawn. That means you’re not spending money on fertilizer and don’t have to worry about emptying the bag or lugging the clippings anywhere.

The Yardmax YG1650 model is one of the most budget-friendly mowers in CR's ratings, starting at $258. It earns top marks for mulching, and it’s easy to maneuver, too.

Another good option is the gasoline mower, Toro 21311, which costs $369. It also offers excellent mulching and aced CR’s cutting evenness and handling tests.

CR says you don’t have to stick to gasoline mowers to get good value.

Battery-powered mowers like the Ryobi RY401170VNM can be just as budget-friendly. It delivers impressive cutting, mulching, and run time performance for under $350.

If your budget allows, and you prefer a self-propelled model to make the job easier, check out the Ego LM2114SP, which costs $550. Its mulching, handling, and cutting scores match those of mowers costing hundreds more.

Battery-powered mowers run much quieter than gas mowers, making lawn care a little more peaceful for you and your neighbors.

Another benefit of opting for a battery-powered mower is that it is also a smart choice if you buy additional power tools.

Many battery-powered brands use a standardized battery and charger across their suite of tools.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

