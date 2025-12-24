Consumer Reports: Holiday baking helpers

TULSA, Okla. — The holiday baking season is in full swing. Before you plug in that mixer or preheat the toaster oven, Consumer Reports reveals its list of top-tested kitchen helpers that make baking easier, faster, and a lot more fun.

'Tis the season for holiday baking! But if your kitchen tools aren’t up to the task, Consumer Reports is here with its Baking Essentials Guide!

Every year, Consumer Reports subject hundreds of baking and cooking appliances to some rigorous tests. They reveal that you don't always have to spend the most to get a good-quality small appliance.

Take stand mixers. Testers whip cream, make batches of chocolate chip cookies, and knead dough. The Waring Commercial mixer comes out on top, but costs more than $800! Consider the more budget-friendly option from Hamilton Beach instead. It’s a little noisier, but it kneaded, mixed, and whipped just as well for under $300.

Not everyone needs a stand mixer. For less intense mixing and whipping, a good hand mixer gets the job done. Plus, if you're on a budget or short on space, they are less expensive and smaller.

CR “handed” the top spot to the Breville Handy Mix Scraper BHM800SILUSC, which costs $160 for its impressive whipping and mixing. For under $100, the KitchenAid Architect KHM7210 7-Speed hand mixer, for $75 is also a great option.

For an appliance that helps you prep and bake, a food processor is a must! For under $200, the top-scoring Cuisinart Pro Custom 11 DLC-8S, can chop, slice, shred, purée, and even mix certain types of dough.

Finally, for small-batch baking or when you need extra space, CR says don't forget about your toaster oven!

Consider the convection setting if there is one, for the most evenly baked results.

And use the bottom rack to prevent burning.

If baking isn’t your thing -- some of these items could even make excellent gifts for the bakers in your life.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

