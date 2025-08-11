Consumer Reports: E-Bike options

TULSA, Okla. — Electric bikes—or e-bikes— can make riding a bike a breeze. But buying a new e-bike might not be so easy on your budget -- with some models costing over 10,000 dollars.

Consumer Reports breaks down some options and reveals its top picks based on its latest tests.

From horns and whistles, to turn signals and extra cargo space, e-bikes offer plenty of features.

They’re a great option for many different lifestyles. Consumer Reports' Rich Handel explains, “There are generally two reasons people buy an e-bike: either they’re getting back into biking and it’s helpful getting over those hills or flattening the hills, or they’re using it to commute and it’s replacing a vehicle.”

There are two main types of e-bikes:



pedal-assist bikes have an electric motor that kicks in when you pedal

electric motor plus a throttle that gets the bike going without any pedaling

While you can find e-bikes for a few hundred dollars, the top-performing models in Consumer Reports’ tests typically run between $2,000 and $3,000.

CR’s tests look at:



how far you can get before the battery dies

acceleration

hill-climbing

speed control

braking,

how well the bike performs when the battery dies

For commuting, CR suggests the Heybike Cityrun for $1600. It has an electric throttle and a battery with a 29-mile range.

The Lectric XPedition for $1,750 offers more cargo space and features that mimic a car, including a headlight, a brake-activated taillight, and turn signals.

For recreational biking, consider this Raleigh RetroGlide Royale 2.0.

CR also says E-bikes have a learning curve, so it’s a good idea to read the manual and practice in a safe area until you get a feel for your bike.

Finally -- no matter which type of bike you’re riding, CR says always wear your helmet.

https://www.consumerreports.org/health/electric-bikes/best-electric-bikes-e-bike-review-a2596703950/

