Consumer Reports: Best luggage for holiday travel

TULSA, Okla. — Families are packing up for holiday trips, and the airports are only getting busier. When you’re trying to keep track of kids, carry-ons, and flight times, your luggage should make travel easier -- not harder.

Consumer Reports shows you what to look for before you buy and which bags hold up best when you’re on the move.

CR finds hard-shell luggage can offer travelers some real benefits. It gives you better protection if you’re packing fragile items. A hard-shell can offer more security because it can’t be ripped open as easily, and most have built-in locks. It also keeps you from over-stuffing your bag.

A carry-on bag may seem like it’ll fit in the overhead bin, but that’s not always the case.

The latest Consumer Reports investigation found that about two thirds of carry-on bags it tested were larger than the maker claimed.

Before you head to the airport, double-check your carry-on against your airline’s size limits. If the bag’s too big, you may have to check it and that can mean extra fees.

Two top-rated Consumer Reports carry-ons are: the Amazon Basics 21-inch Hardside Spinner. It is affordable, durable, and easy to pull.

The Samsonite Outline Pro Carry-On Spinner performed great when it came to carrying and pulling, and really stood out for its construction.

For checked luggage, brands like iFly, Away, and Traveler’s Choice, were well rated by CR members.

Consumer Reports also recommends using a travel backpack as your personal item. The best ones fit under the seat, help you stay organized, and double as a day pack once you land.

But even with the right bag, things can still get lost. Using AirTags could be helpful.

Don’t forget to keep track of the warranty.

Many luggage brands offer five- to ten-year coverage for defects like broken zippers, wheels, or stitching, protection that can save you money down the road.

Smart choices that can make traveling during busy times much smoother.

