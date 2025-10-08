Bulk buying can save you money, but there's a catch

TULSA, Okla. — With grocery prices remaining high due to inflation and tariff concerns, many shoppers are turning to warehouse clubs for bulk buying deals.

You can save significant money, but there are important pitfalls to avoid.

"We looked at 40 to 50 products and found that the average savings was about 27%," said Matt Schulz, a financial analyst with LendingTree.

It's only a great deal if you need and can use what you buy. You also need to factor in the cost of joining, which typically runs $50 to $65 per year for a basic membership depending on which store you choose.

"It's one thing if you are a regular at these clubs and you shop at them, you know, several times a month," Schulz said.

However, if you only visit a couple times per year or end up throwing out food or other bulk items that expire before you use them, you're also tossing out your savings.

"Really the biggest downside of buying in bulk is just the potential for waste. As good as that deal might seem, that would get you 50 or 75% off of the unit cost of that thing. If you're gonna end up tossing half of it in a couple of months, then you haven't really saved much at all," Schulz said.

Storage space is another crucial consideration, especially for perishable items.

Meat is a huge cost for a lot of folks and many fridges that have skimpy freezers.

"If you are buying meat in bulk or anything else that can go bad, it's really important to understand that you have the space for it," Schulz said.

Best items to buy in bulk

Paper towels: Up to 63% savings - example shows Bounty Select-a-Size 196-sheet pack for $9.99 at Walmart vs. 1,260-sheet pack for $23.48 at Sam's Club

Toilet paper: Consistent 20-50% savings, no expiration concerns

Batteries: Up to 54% savings (Duracell AA)

Water: Up to 58% savings on bulk spring water

Rice, pasta, canned goods: Long shelf life, significant per-unit savings

Cleaning supplies:

Household cleaners

Dish soap

Laundry detergent

What to avoid buying in bulk

Beauty products that expire within six to 12 months may not be worth the bulk purchase.

Liquid cleaning products can lose potency if not used within a year or two.

Small electronics are often cheaper at regular retailers.

The LendingTree study found that 89% of consumers have shopped in bulk at least once, with 24% doing so frequently. However, only 24% of bulk shoppers say they never waste food or products, while 38% admit they often or occasionally throw away bulk purchases.

Despite the waste factor, 41% of bulk shoppers estimate they save $25 to $50 per month by buying in bulk, which adds up to $300 to $600 in annual savings.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

