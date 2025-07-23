Broken Arrow mom frustrated after discovering she bought counterfeit goods

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A trip to the mall turned into frustration for Victoria Litz and her daughter.

"We see the unboxings all over TikTok, so we decided that we were gonna go on a Lebubu hunt for ourselves," said Litz.

What they purchased turned out to be fakes.

Victoria Litz

"What we thought were genuine blind boxes of Lebubus... when we opened them, we realized that even though they had all the Pop Mart branding, they were counterfeit."

She's working with the store to seek a refund.

The U.S. Commerce Department estimates that counterfeit goods, ranging from knock-off baby food to fake designer handbags and clothes, total approximately $650 billion a year.

So, what should you do if you find your purchase isn't the genuine thing?

1. Return it to the place of purchase and ask for a refund or exchange for the real thing.

2. File a report with:



