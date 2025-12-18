Blindingly bright headlights: Are they safety hazards for Oklahomans?

GLENPOOL, Okla. — If you've ever been blinded by super bright oncoming headlights, you're not alone. A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study found 30% of respondents find glare from oncoming headlights "disturbing."

The problem has gotten significantly worse in recent years. NHTSA data shows the average headlight brightness has more than doubled since 2010, creating safety concerns for drivers across Oklahoma and nationwide.

James Stewart, who drives for a living, contacted 2 News Oklahoma because he says he's often blinded by those big bright headlights that can appear to be coming straight at him.

"Driving at night, it's just so hard to see. These lights are getting unbelievably bright," Stewart said. "It looks like the brights are on. And then when you flip their brights, and then they flip their brights on, you can't see nothing."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says headlight glare contributes to about 3% of urban nighttime traffic accidents.

Consumer Reports notes manufacturers "are having a hard time balancing casting enough light down on the road without causing glare to oncoming drivers" due to the intensity of modern lighting technology.

The shift to LED technology

The primary cause of increased headlight brightness is the shift to LED bulbs in headlights. These produce a harsher blue-white light that causes more glare than the old-style yellow bulbs.

While federal standards exist to regulate headlight brightness, many aftermarket LED kits don't comply with safety requirements. This creates additional hazards for oncoming drivers who face lights that exceed safe brightness levels.

Common complaints about bright headlights

Drivers report several specific problems with modern headlights:

Intense glare that feels like staring at the sun, causing discomfort and temporary vision loss

Eye strain and fatigue from harsh blue-white light that can cause headaches or migraines

Obscured vision that makes it harder to see road signs, lane markings, pedestrians and hazards

Particular problems with taller vehicles like trucks and SUVs that put glare more directly into oncoming drivers' eyes

Issues with aftermarket LED kits that are improperly installed and lack proper reflectors

Simple solutions available

There is a simple fix if you think your headlights might not be properly adjusted.

"All the lights are adjustable. They can adjust them down. It's either a screwdriver or a bolt on just about any car," Stewart said.

If you're not sure you can do it yourself, many auto repair shops will adjust headlight alignment for about $50.

Additional steps drivers can take

Other ways to reduce headlight glare problems include:

Keep windshields clean, dirt exacerbates glare

Use your vehicle's interior dimmer switch if available for mirrors facing bright lights

Ensure your own headlights are correctly aimed to avoid blinding other drivers

Report vehicles with non-compliant lights to local authorities

Federal regulation efforts

NHTSA's Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 108 regulates motor vehicle lamps and associated equipment. The standard limits the amount of glaring light directed toward oncoming and preceding traffic while ensuring adequate roadway illumination.

In February 2022, NHTSA published a final rule to allow adaptive driving beam headlights on new vehicles. These systems automatically adjust beam patterns to reduce glare while maintaining visibility.

NHTSA tells 2 News it relies on research and data to inform its regulations. The agency is currently assessing studies on LED headlamps and will consider taking additional steps depending on those findings.

While the agency notes that recent data have not shown a significant correlation between LED headlamp glare and traffic crashes, they acknowledge motorist concerns about inappropriate use of high beams, illegal aftermarket lamps, improperly maintained lamps, misaligned lamps, and legally compliant lamps that still cause glare.

