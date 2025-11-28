Black Friday shoppers flock to stores despite inflation concerns

JENKS, Okla. — As doors opened at 6 a.m. at Tulsa Premium Outlets, shoppers streamed in for Black Friday deals.

Despite economic pressures, nearly two-thirds of Americans plan to participate in Black Friday shopping this year according to LendingTree's new survey.

Brooklyn Sommerfeld was among the first of the early morning shoppers who braved the pre-dawn crowds and bone-chilling cold to snag early deals.

"There were a lot of people running. It was very chaotic, but it simmered down," Sommerfeld said.

Within 15 minutes of the stores opening, she had already scored deals on Nike merchandise for her brother.

"I got some Nike stuff for my brother. I got sweatpants and lots of sweatshirts for him," Sommerfeld said.

According to the LendingTree survey, 64% of Americans plan to shop Black Friday sales either in person or online, with about half planning to spend at least $500.

However, inflation concerns are reshaping shopping habits, with nearly 70% of shoppers saying rising prices will impact their plans.

Almost 40% of shoppers expect to spend less this year, partly due to past financial mistakes made in previous years. The survey reveals that 38% of shoppers admit they've gone into debt making Black Friday purchases in the past.

"It's understandable that people get kind of swept up in the excitement of Black Friday, whether it's online or in stores, but it really is important to not overdo it and not let that adrenaline push you into debt," said Matt Schulz, LendingTree's chief consumer finance analyst.

For those hitting the stores, almost a third plan to complete at least half their holiday shopping during Black Friday sales.

Retail surveys show clothes topping shoppers' must-buy lists at 73%, with electronics a close second at 65%. More than half plan to buy toys and games.

Savvy shoppers like Sommerfeld keep a sharp eye out for additional discounts.

"This was a clearance. This was really cool," Sommerfeld said, showing off a purchase that received both the Black Friday discount and clearance pricing.

As for shopping preferences, just over half of Black Friday shoppers will split between online and in-person buying, while about 32% plan to avoid the crowds and shop only online.

The survey also found that more than half of past Black Friday shoppers have spent three hours or more in line for sales, with 20% admitting to waiting overnight.

"Americans love a good Black Friday deal, but it is clear that inflation is making many people rethink their plans," Schulz said. "Rising prices and tightening budgets mean that a lot of Americans are going to cut back their spending this year."

Whether's is Black Friday or other holiday sales, the experts recommend spending a little time creating a plan and budget to avoid impulse purchases that can lead to debt. Tools like price-tracking websites can help shoppers verify whether advertised deals are genuine bargains.

