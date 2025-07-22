Back to School: What to look for in a laptop

TULSA, Okla — As the countdown to the new school year begins, one back-to-school essential is more important than ever — a dependable laptop.

With fluctuating tech prices and uncertainty over tariffs, Consumer Reports shares some top picks and insider advice on scoring the best laptop for any budget.

Consumer Reports Tech Reporter Nicholas De Leon says, “We tell folks to buy the laptop now if they have the money now because there is a very good chance that prices could rise pretty dramatically.”

For bigger budgets, the latest 15-inch Apple MacBook Air ranks near the top of CR’s laptop ratings for performance and reliability. To score one for less, choose a smaller model or one that’s a few years old.

Prefer a PC with Windows? This lightweight LG Gram offers great portability and battery life.

And if you’re looking to save a few bucks, consider one that's a year or two older. It'll still going to be a very good laptop, and you’ll pay less than the current year model.

Want the latest tech? The HP OmniBook Ultra is a powerful “AI PC” designed to run AI apps on the laptop itself instead of online.

And although everything feels pricey right now, there are ways to save. Don’t just buy your tech from the first store that happens to have it. Take your time, give it a couple days, and shop around at different stores and it is very likely you'll be able to find a better price somewhere else!!

If you want to get the biggest bang for a small budget, the lightweight Lenovo Chromebook weighs next to nothing and delivers 19 hours of battery life.

Another smart option is refurbished laptops sold directly from Apple, Dell, HP, and other trusted brands. They undergo full inspections and often include a one-year warranty.

And don’t forget — student discounts can make a big difference. Apple, Dell, HP, and even Best Buy all offer student pricing, sometimes with extra perks like gift cards or accessories.

https://www.consumerreports.org/electronics-computers/laptops-chromebooks/best-time-to-buy-a-laptop-a9419110666/

