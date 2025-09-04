Amazon to end popular prime membership perk

TULSA, Okla. — A popular program that let amazon prime members share free shipping benefits with people outside their household is going away.

The company says it’s shutting down the 'Prime Invitee Program' on October first.

Going forward -- those perks will only be available through amazon family -- which allows sharing with one other adult, plus kids and teens.

But that's only if they all share the same address.

Anyone else will have to buy their own membership.

The company insists membership remains strong -- citing record global sign-ups during and leading up to its annual 'prime day' sale.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

