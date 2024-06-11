'Practical Magic' is getting a sequel. Here's what we know about it

The cult classic film “Practical Magic” is being resurrected with a sequel.

Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed the news on Monday with a series of TikTok teasers featuring clips from the original movie starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sisters, Sally and Gillian Owens.

In one clip, the witchy sisters dance around their famous “midnight margaritas" with a text overlay that says, "Me & the girls finding out that Practical Magic 2 is happening." The caption reads, "It's official... Practical Magic 2 is coming!"

The entertainment company also confirmed the sequel in a post on X with a variety of throwback clips, including one with Bullock's character running towards her love interest in the movie covered in the text "Practical Magic 2."

The original film was released in 1998 and has become a beloved, spooky season staple despite receiving a 24% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Derived from Alice Hoffman’s novel of the same name, the movie follows the Owens sisters' journey of love and magic alongside their eccentric aunts, who all come from a long line of witches.

While the movie was set in Massachusetts, it was mostly filmed on Washington state’s San Juan and Whidbey Islands — both of which have become popular tourist attractions for fans of the movie.

It’s unclear if Bullock and Kidman’s characters will be revived in the sequel. And Warner Bros. did not announce a release date for the new film.

But there are some things for certain: “Always throw spilled salt over your left shoulder, keep rosemary by your garden gate, plant lavender for luck and fall in love whenever you can.”