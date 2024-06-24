'Freaky Friday 2' has begun filming. Here's which stars will be returning

It might not be Friday, but Walt Disney Studios is still making it "Freaky."

The company announced in a post on X Monday that production of the long-awaited "Freaky Friday 2" is officially underway, and some familiar faces will be along for the ride.

The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production! pic.twitter.com/0PfBycJRzi — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) June 24, 2024

The post, which also announced the film will hit theaters in 2025, was accompanied by a first behind-the-scenes set photo of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, aptly swapped to sit on the steps of the other's trailer instead of their own.

Lohan and Curtis are reprising their roles from the 2003 film in which they played mother-daughter duo Anna and Tess Coleman, respectively, who switched bodies thanks to magical Chinese fortune cookies.

Other cast members set to make a reappearance in the sequel include Mark Harmon, who played Tess' fiance Ryan; Chad Michael Murray, who played Anna's love interest Jake; Stephen Tobolowsky, who played Anna's English teacher; Christina Vidal Mitchell and Haley Hudson, who played Anna's bandmates; and Lucille Soong and Rosalind Chao, who played the mother-daughter duo who owned the Chinese restaurant and gave the Colemans the mysterious fortune cookies.

New additions to the ensemble include Sophia Hammons, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Julia Butters and Manny Jacinto.

Plot details for the follow-up, coming more than 20 years later, are scarce, but Disney did say the movie "picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice."

The 2003 "Freaky Friday" became a global success with $160 million at the worldwide box office, which may be why Disney is choosing a theatrical run instead of a rumored Disney+ release.

The film was based on a 1972 novel of the same name by Mary Rodgers and was a remake of the 1976 adaptation starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster in the lead roles.

Both Lohan and Curtis had teased a sequel for years, more so during 2023, but Disney didn't officially announce the project until March.