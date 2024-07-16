Jack Black puts Tenacious D tour 'on hold' after bandmate jokes about Trump assassination attempt

Jack Black's comedy rock duo Tenacious D has canceled the remainder of its tour following controversial remarks made by Black's bandmate Kyle Gass regarding the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

The decision stems from a concert the band performed Sunday in Sydney, Australia, in which Gass was presented a birthday cake on stage and asked by Black to "make a wish."

"Don't miss Trump next time," Gass responded, in an apparent reference to the deadly shooting at a Trump campaign rally a day earlier. The former president and two others were injured in the attack, while one attendee died from their injuries.

After video of Gass' remarks from the show began circulating online, Black issued a statement on social media Tuesday saying he was "blindsided" by the comment.

"I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," Black said. "After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

In the aftermath of the controversial comment, Gass was also reportedly dropped from his talent agency. According to Rolling Stone, Michael Greene of Greene Talent told the outlet that it has "parted ways" with Gass "after what happened in Sydney."

Gass took to social media Tuesday to issue a statement and "profoundly apologize to those I've let down and truly regret any pain I've caused."

"The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake," he said. "I don't condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement."

Tenacious D originally had plans to continue its "Spicy Meatball Tour" with a show Tuesday night in Newcastle, before stopping in other major cities across Australia and New Zealand later this month. But according to the band's website, all future tour stops have been removed from the schedule.