Carrie Underwood announces first-ever Las Vegas residency happening later this year

TULSA, Okla. — Carrie Underwood announces her first-ever Las Vegas residency that begins later this year on Dec. 1.

REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency will take place at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Underwood joins other major global music stars such as Celine Dion, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan as the residency headliners this year.

The Strip is opening a highly-anticipated new 3,500-room luxury travel destination opening June 24, where The Theatre at Resorts Las Vegas will call home. The Theatre will hold up to 5,000 audience members as a world-class theatre sometime in Nov. 2021.

Star-studded performance residencies will begin with Celine Dion returning to Las Vegas and hosting a special opening night performance to benefit COVID-19 Relief on Friday, Nov. 5.

Following Dion, Underwood's first six shows are scheduled for early December 2021. Perry will then take the stage to end 2021 and Bryan kicks off six shows in February 2022.

“Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that. I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time," says Underwood. "It’s such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.”

Underwood has plans for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold for REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency to be contributed to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Tickets, plus a limited number of VIP and premium ticket packages, will go on sale to the public starting Monday, May 24 at 12 p.m. local time on the AXS website.

Official Carrie Underwood Fan Club Members will get first access to tickets beginning Monday, May 17 at 12 p.m. local time.

