Boutique focused on Native fashion opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) — A new clothing store in Tulsa opened its doors on Friday.

It's called INDIGICHIC and focuses on clothing and apparel inspired by indigenous fashion.

"Growing up, did you see a lot of shops like these?" I ask Jacqui Ashford, a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, while she shops.

"None," she says, then laughing. "None, zero. You had to go to powwows to buy from artists."

And that's where the new pop-up boutique called INDIGICHIC enters the fray.

One of its co-owners, Wilson Pipestem, says: "After conversations with a few of us, we decided, 'Let's try to put something together, to focus on the amazing work going on in Native fashion.'"

The fashion here comes from local artists and is representative of a number of tribes. But everything here has some connection to Oklahoma.

"This wearable art is open and available for anyone," says Pipestem. "So — Native, non-Native — we invite you to come and see what we have."

Shopper Shoney Blake — a member of the Choctaw Tribe — says she notices more Native fashion options available, such as casual clothing, and more places you can go online. But the one place you won't find INDIGICHIC's items is on the web.

"That's what makes me really excited about INDIGICHIC," Blake tells 2 News Oklahoma, "is we can come here and see it in person and try things on and buy it."

I ask Ashford, "Do you wish you had something like this growing up?"

"Absolutely," she replies. "I would've spent all my money there!"

INDIGICHIC is open 10am to 7pm, Wednesday through Sunday each week.

However, because this store is a pop-up, it won't be open for long. Pipestem says it should be open through early January.

You can find INDIGICHIC at 1306 E. 11th Street (Suite C) in Tulsa, right at the intersection of E. 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue. It neighbors the Southwest Trading Company.