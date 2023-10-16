Indigenous designers host fashion show

TULSA, Okla. — Indigenous designers from New York Fashion Week shared their work right here in Tulsa.

Spotlight the rising Native fashion artists at the Empowered Indigenous Fashion Show at the Osage Casino and Hotel, the show features five designers from different tribes.

Organizers hope to show a new view of who Indigenous people are — and what they look like.

Five designers were showcased and 65 models walked the runway. The designers were Weomepe Designs, Native Springflower Creations, Leslie A. Deer, Burning Wagon Designs, Hinglu. H "Wanoshi".

To learn more about the artists behind the show, click here.

2 News spotted Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone in the audience supporting the Native artists.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

