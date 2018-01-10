Tulsa, OK--We gave away five pairs of tickets to "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" at the Tulsa PAC Nov. 28.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" has eight performances at the Tulsa PAC from Nov. 28 through Dec. 3.



This contest ended Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. The value on this prize is $132.

WINNERS:

Cathi Tompkins

Marie-Carmel Denize

Rick Holden

Carol Chaplin

Chrissy Price

Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and before 3:00 p.m. on November 28, 2017 or the tickets will be forfeited.

This contest is sponsored by Celebrity Attractions.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: