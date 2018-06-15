We gave away five pairs of tickets to see the musical "An American in Paris" performed at the Tulsa PAC. The tickets are good for opening night, Tuesday June 19, 2018 at 7:30pm.

Celebrity Attractions brings the most awarded new musical of 2015, "An American in Paris," to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center for a limited engagement of only eight performances June 19-24.

Inspired by the Academy®-Award winning film, "An American in Paris" is the romantic story about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war.

Tickets are on sale now.

You'll recognize the music! The score of "An American in Paris" includes the songs “I Got Rhythm,” “Liza,” “’S Wonderful,” “But Not For Me,” “I'll Build a Stairway to Paradise,” and orchestral music including “Concerto in F,” “Second Prelude,” “Second Rhapsody/Cuban Overture” and “An American In Paris.”

This contest ended Friday, June 15, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. The value on this prize is $148.

Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and before 3:00 p.m. on June 19 or the tickets will be forfeited.

This contest is sponsored by Celebrity Attractions.

