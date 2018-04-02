Watch 2 Win eight tickets to the Tulsa Auto Show happening at Expo Square April 13-15

TULSA - This week we are giving away five sets of tickets to the Tulsa Auto Show. Two family four-packs of tickets will be given to each winner for the show April 13-15, 2018.

The 201st Tulsa Auto Show is Friday/Saturday/Sunday April 13 through the 15 at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square. This year’s show includes over 400 new model year cars from 27 domestic and import brands, plus 2019 model cars and trucks you won’t see anywhere else but the Tulsa Auto Show. Open 10am to 9pm Friday/Saturday and 10am to 6PM on Sunday. Admission is $4 for children $8 for Adults.

Buy tickets to the Tulsa Auto Show here.

Contest begins Monday, April 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., and ends Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Each randomly chosen winner will receive two family four-packs of tickets (ARV: $48).

CLICK HERE TO ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. but no later than 3pm on April 13, 2018.

This contest is sponsored by Tulsa Auto Show.

