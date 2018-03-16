Watch 2 Win a pair of tickets to the National Fiddler Hall of Fame at the Mabee Center Mar. 30
1:29 PM, Mar 16, 2018
TULSA - This week we are giving away five pairs of tickets to the National Fiddler Hall of Fame at the Mabee Center March 30.
The 2018 Gala and Induction Ceremony will be held March 30, 2018 at the Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Performances by Kentucky Thunder, Flamekeeper, Violet Hensley and many others. Inductees include: Michael Cleveland, Jeff Cook, Violet Hensley, Bobby Hicks, and Benny Martin.