Watch 2 Win a pair of tickets to the National Fiddler Hall of Fame at the Mabee Center Mar. 30

TULSA - This week we are giving away five pairs of tickets to the National Fiddler Hall of Fame at the Mabee Center March 30.

The 2018 Gala and Induction Ceremony will be held March 30, 2018 at the Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Performances by Kentucky Thunder, Flamekeeper, Violet Hensley and many others. Inductees include: Michael Cleveland, Jeff Cook, Violet Hensley, Bobby Hicks, and Benny Martin.

Tickets to the National Fiddler Hall of Fame are on sale now.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

Contest begins Monday, March 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., and ends Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Each randomly chosen winner will receive two tickets (ARV: $102).

Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. but no later than 3pm on March 30, 2018.

This contest is sponsored by National Fiddler Hall of Fame.

