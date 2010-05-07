John Matarese

A veteran reporter and two-time Emmy Award winner, John is 2 Works for You HD's Don't Waste Your Money® consumer reporter.
Each week he keeps the community updated on the latest consumer information with Buyer Bewares and Product Recalls, And when he finds a service taking advantage of us, he's not afraid to say "doesn't that stink." John's goal is to help viewers find good values and avoid bad deals, with his signature line: "Don't Waste Your Money."
"I truly enjoy being able to help people, and steer them away from the scams and bad deals that any of us can fall victim to. It's always a pleasure when a viewer says 'thanks' for helping them resolve a frustrating consumer problem."
When not clipping coupons, John enjoys writing his weekly newsletter and newspaper column, speaking to community groups, skiing, and bicycle riding. Among his most memorable activities was the four years he taught journalism to inner city students at Cincinnati's Hughes high school.