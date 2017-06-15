Tulsa Police release dashcam video of the fatal officer-involved shooting of Joshua Anthony Barre

WARNING: The video above contains graphic content.

TULSA -- Police have released dashcam and bodycam video of the fatal officer-involved shooting of Joshua Anthony Barre on June 9.

The video shows a Tulsa Police officer driving up to the scene just before shots are fired.

RELATED: Police release store's surveillance video of officer-involved shooting

Wednesday, TPD identified the officer and deputies involved in the shooting. Both the officer and deputies are on paid administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Tulsa Police identify officer, deputies involved in fatal officer-involved shooting of Joshua Barre

Police say Barre was holding several knives at the time of the shooting.

The shooting happened on the 4400 block of North Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

RELATED: Tulsa Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in north Tulsa Friday morning

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: