The Tulsa Police Department has identified the officer and deputies involved in the fatal officer-involved shooting of Joshua Anthony Barre on June 9.

The Tulsa Police officer was identified as Donnie Johnson, 32. The department says Johnson is on administrative leave with pay.

The Tulsa County Deputies have been identified as William Ramsey, 49, and Brandon Walker, 41. Both deputies are on administrative leave with pay.

RELATED: Police release store's surveillance video of officer-involved shooting

Police say Barre was holding several knives at the time of the shooting.

RELATED: Tulsa Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in north Tulsa Friday morning

The shooting happened on the 4400 block of North Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: