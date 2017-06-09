Tulsa Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in north Tulsa Friday morning

TULSA -- Tulsa Police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in north Tulsa.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 4600 block of North Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

The details surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.

We are on the scene of an officer involved shooting on MLK Drive. pic.twitter.com/NjeTQ1HJdv — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahHatfield) June 9, 2017

2 Works for You has a crew on scene and will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

