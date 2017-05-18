Russell Westbrook named to All-NBA First Team

Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder was named to the All-NBA First Team on Thursday.

Westbrook averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game during the 2016-17 season, becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson in the 1960s to average a triple-double for the entire season.

On the first team, Westbrook was joined by Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs, James Harden of the Houston Rockets, LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The second team consisted of Westbrook's former teammate Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry of the Warriors, Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

Westbrook has now been selected to the first team for two consecutive seasons.

