New Russell Westbrook commercial: 'Home is where my journey takes me'

OKLAHOMA CITY -- In a new commercial featuring Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook, he emphasizes loyalty, and how welcome the people of Oklahoma have made him feel.
The commercial, titled "The Perfect Journey," features shots of Oklahoma City, and Westbrook interacting with the community.
"I just think these people care about us," Westbrook says of Oklahomans. "Not just as basketball players, I think they care about us as people."
Watch below:
This summer, Westbrook is eligible to sign a five-year deal with the Thunder worth more than $200 million, which would make him the highest paid player in NBA history, and secure his long-term future with the team.