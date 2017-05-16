Russell Westbrook announces baby's birth on social media

Zak Patterson
2:31 PM, May 16, 2017
Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook announced the birth of his child on social media on Tuesday.

"Noah Russell Westbrook 5.16.17" wrote Westbrook on Instagram. Westbrook said the baby was born weighing seven pounds and five ounces.

 

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on

Westbrook and his wife Nina, who got married in 2015, revealed the baby's gender March. 

