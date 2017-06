OKLAHOMA CITY -- The NBA announced Monday night that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was the winner of the Most Valuable Player award for the 2016-17 season.

Westbrook received the award after he averaged a triple-double during the regular season with averages of 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game. He became the second player ever to accomplish the feat, after Oscar Robertson averaged a triple-double during the 1961-62 season.

Westbrook becomes the second Thunder player to ever win the award, after Kevin Durant won the MVP during the 2013-14 season.

The Thunder lost 4-1 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Houston Rockets.

Along with his wife Nina, Westbrook also recently became a parent after the birth of his son Noah Russell Westbrook in May.

